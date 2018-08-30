Former Bridgend and Pontypridd captains JPR Williams and Tommy David remember the 1979 Welsh Cup final, known then as the Schweppes Cup, which was won 18-12 by Bridgend.

The two clubs meet again in the Swalec Cup final on Sunday at the Millennium Stadium.

Bridgend legend Williams, capped 55 times by Wales and eight times by the British and Irish Lions, expects Pontypridd to complete a third successive league and cup double and to gain a measure of revenge over Bridgend, who inflicted the Sardis Road side's only league defeat of the season in January.

The match between the Welsh Premiership teams will be the finale at the Millennium Stadium, with Ystrad Rhondda facing Newcastle Emlyn in the Plate Final and Cambrian Welfare taking on Ystradgynlais to begin proceedings in the Bowl final.

Swalec finals day is live on S4C from 12:45 BST on Sunday, 3 May.

*JPR Williams and Tommy David were speaking to BBC Wales Sport's Bruce Pope and Owen Rawlings.