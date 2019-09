RBAI edge out Wallace High School 14-10 in an exciting, topsy-turvy Schools' Cup final at Kingspan Stadium to record their 30th success in the competition.

The Lisburn school scored with a fine try by Connor Guiney but Inst responded with a Lewis McNamara touchdown, converted by TJ Morris, to lead 7-5 at the interval.

Forward Max Trouton crossed the line for Wallace but Morris converted winger Jack Conlin's try to secure victory for RBAI in their 55th final appearance.