Highlights: Dragons 25-30 Connacht

Watch Scrum V highlights of Connacht's 30-25 Pro12 win over Newport Gwent Dragons at Rodney Parade.

Connacht withstood a brave effort from 14-man Dragons.

Home captain Rynard Landman was sent off for elbowing Jack Carty in a first half where Craig Ronaldson and Eoghan Masterson scored Connacht's tries.

Hallam Amos crossed for the Dragons just before the break, and Jack Dixon's try gave the hosts further hope.

But Mick Kearney's late score meant Amos' second could only secure a losing bonus point.

Pro12 highlights feature regularly on Scrum V programmes and can also be viewed on the BBC iPlayer.

(UK users only).

