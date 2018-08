Rebecca Rowe won her first cap for Wales in their shock 13-0 Six Nations win over world champions England in Swansea on 8 February.

The famous win was the latest chapter in the 33-year-old's multi-sport international career, having won national titles in swimming and the world title in surf life saving.

Rowe was poised to represent Great Britain in rowing at the 2008 Beijing Games before a persistent back injury ruined her Olympic aspirations.

Now she has a new focus.