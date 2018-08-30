BBC Sport's Patrick Gearey finds out about the growing number of concussions in rugby and what the game is doing to combat the issue for players.

English rugby announced major changes in October to the way concussion is managed in the professional game, focusing on awareness, management in games and 'return to play' protocol.

There were 6.7 reported concussions per 1,000 hours played in English rugby in 2012-13, and concussions were the most common injury in Premiership games with 54 in matches, and five in training.

Available to UK users only.