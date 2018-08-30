How can rugby tackle concussion?

BBC Sport's Patrick Gearey finds out about the growing number of concussions in rugby and what the game is doing to combat the issue for players.

English rugby announced major changes in October to the way concussion is managed in the professional game, focusing on awareness, management in games and 'return to play' protocol.

There were 6.7 reported concussions per 1,000 hours played in English rugby in 2012-13, and concussions were the most common injury in Premiership games with 54 in matches, and five in training.

Available to UK users only.

Top videos

Top Stories

England celebrate their first try
Italy celebrate
  • From the section Rugby Union
  • Comments
Somerset's Jack Leach
Eilish McColgan
  • From the section Athletics
Nick Kyrgios
  • From the section Tennis
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen
  • From the section Formula 1