Six Nations Nuggets: Mike Phillips v England 2008

BBC Wales Sport looks back through the Six Nations archives to bring you a dozen devastatingly good Wales tries.

They have been selected by former Wales and Lions flanker Martyn Williams, and 'Nugget' will join BBC Wales rugby correspondent Gareth Charles for a special radio programme to explain his choices.

The pair will also assess this season's Championship, which starts with a mouth-watering clash between Wales and England in Cardiff on 6 February.

And it was in the opening match against England in 2008 that Mike Phillips broke Twickenham hearts with this charge-down and athletic finish in Wales' 26-19 win.

Listen to BBC Radio Wales Sport every evening from 19:00 GMT

Video clips available to UK users only

