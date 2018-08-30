Six Nations Nuggets: Shane Williams v Scotland 2005

BBC Wales Sport looks back through the Six Nations archives to bring you a dozen devastatingly good Wales tries.

They have been selected by former Wales and Lions flanker Martyn Williams, and 'Nugget' will join BBC Wales rugby correspondent Gareth Charles for a special radio programme to explain his choices.

The pair will also assess this season's Championship, which starts with a mouth-watering clash between Wales and England in Cardiff on 6 February.

Here Shane Williams rounds off an outstanding Welsh move with the forwards and fly-half Stephen Jones also plays a starring role as Wales crush Scotland in 2005.

Listen to BBC Radio Wales Sport every evening from 19:00 GMT

Video clips available to UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Curran

Curran hits 78 in England's 246 - in-play clips, radio & text

Juventus

Champions League draw: Man Utd face Juve, Spurs take on Barca

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Curran
Video

'A quality innings' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

  • From the section Cricket
Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Shaw recalled to England squad

Andy Murray

'Liar, liar, pants on fire' - Murray responds after Verdasco denies coaching claim

  • From the section Tennis