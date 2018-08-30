Six Nations Nuggets: Dafydd James v France 2001

BBC Wales Sport looks back through the Six Nations archives to bring you a dozen devastatingly good Wales tries.

They have been selected by former Wales and Lions flanker Martyn Williams, and 'Nugget' will join BBC Wales rugby correspondent Gareth Charles for a special radio programme to explain his choices.

The pair will also assess this season's Championship, which starts with a mouth-watering clash between Wales and England in Cardiff on 6 February.

Dafydd James rounded-off a superb team move as Wales recorded a second successive away win over France in the 2001 tournament.

