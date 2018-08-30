BBC Wales Sport celebrates 10 years since Wales' historic 2005 Grand Slam, their first since 1978.

Martyn Williams' two-try blitz early in the second half sparked a sensational Wales victory against France in Paris in February 2005.

The home side were scintillating in the first period and quickly went over through Dimitri Yachvili and Aurelien Rougerie to lead 15-6 at the break.

But flanker Williams ignited a shock Welsh renaissance within six minutes of the restart.

Despite a drop-goal and ferocious French pressure, Stephen Jones' late penalty and drop-goal sealed the 24-18 win.

Wales' third straight triumph sent them top of the Six Nations table and kept them on course for an historic Grand Slam.