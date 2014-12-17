Patchell joins nurse for guitar turn

The festive period is always a busy one for athletes, but the Cardiff Blues squad took a break from their playing schedule to visit the children's ward at the University of Wales Hospital, Cardiff.

Wales and British and Irish Lions pair Sam Warburton and Alex Cuthbert were among those meeting the patients.

But it was their team-mate, Wales fly-half Rhys Patchell, who stole the show with his performance on the guitar.

Watch the Blues face the Scarlets on Scrum V, BBC Two Wales at 19:30 GMT on Friday, 19 December.