Syd Millar pays tribute to his former Ireland team-mate, legendary fly-half Jack Kyle, who has died at the age of 88.

Kyle was part of the Irish team which won the Grand Slam in 1948 and was regarded as one of the greatest rugby players of all time.

He won 46 caps for Ireland and six for the British and Irish Lions but Millar says it was his humanity as much as his ability which led to him being revered across the world.