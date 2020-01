Brothers Richie and Jonny Gray describe their try scoring performance against Argentina as a "special" day after their first international start together.

Ritchie burst through the stretched Argentina defence to crash over for Scotland's first try before younger brother Jonny went over shortly afterwards.

The Scots ran out 41-31 victors with scrum half and captain Greg Laidlaw getting man-of-the-match saying he was "delighted" with the way the team played.