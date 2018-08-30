A close scoreline betrays a dominant second-half performance from New Zealand as they beat England 24-21 at a sodden Twickenham.

Jonny May's brilliant early try gave Stuart Lancaster's inexperienced side the perfect start and two Owen Farrell penalties meant England went into half-time 14-11 ahead.

However second-half tries from All Blacks captain Richie McCaw and replacement Charlie Faumuina secured a fourth consecutive win over England for the first time in eight years.

