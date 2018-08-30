Head coach Stuart Lancaster says England will be ready to take on New Zealand at Twickenham on Saturday, despite his forward pack being decimated by injuries.

Tom Youngs, Dan Cole, Alex Corbisiero, Geoff Parling and Joe Launchbury will all be missing when England face the All Blacks, but Lancaster says the injuries present opportunities for the rest of the squad.

With the Rugby World Cup less than a year away, Lancaster feels "momentum is building" and says belief is still strong within the squad from England's last victory over New Zealand back in 2012.

Watch highlights of England v New Zealand on BBC Three at 19:30 GMT on Saturday.