BBC Sport takes an alternative look at some of George North's best moments - can Open University professors from the past explain the 'force' of the Welsh wing?

The Northampton player is set to line up for his country against Australia on Saturday at Cardiff's Millennium Stadium in the opening round of Autumn Internationals. He will switch from wing to centre in response to Wales' midfield injury problems.

North, 22, has scored 18 tries in 42 Tests for Wales, including a memorable brace in last year's corresponding fixture against the Wallabies.