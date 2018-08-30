Former Wales fly-half Phil Bennett shares his memories of fellow Scarlets stalwart Stuart Gallacher, who died this week at the age of 68.

Speaking to Good Morning Wales presenter Peter Johnson, Bennett tells of a "remarkable" and "colourful" friend and colleague.

Gallacher had playing careers in both rugby union and rugby league, before becoming one of the most experienced administrators in the Welsh game, holding positions including chairman of Regional Rugby Wales and chief executive at Llanelli and the Scarlets.