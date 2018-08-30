When Jonathan met Alun Wyn Jones

Ospreys captain and British and Irish Lions star Alun Wyn Jones speaks candidly to Scrum V's Jonathan Davies.

The 29-year-old lock, capped 80 times by Wales, tells the former Wales captain about life in general and why he thinks the Ospreys are doing well.

He also reveals why he decided to stick with the Ospreys rather than accepting a lucrative offer overseas amid the recent rows in Welsh rugby

You can see more interviews with Welsh stars on Scrum V Highlights, most Sundays on BBC Two Wales, bbc.co.uk/scrumv and on the iPlayer.

Top videos

Top Stories

Lewis Hamilton
  • From the section Formula 1
  • Comments
Tiger Woods
  • From the section Golf
  • Comments
Matt Dawson
  • From the section Rugby Union
Alun Wyn Jones and Ken Owens
Jordan Henderson and Mo Salah
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Scott McTominay
  • From the section Football