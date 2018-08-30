Newport Gwent Dragons will be aiming to record their first away win against a Welsh region since 2010 when they face Scarlets on Sunday.

Lyn Jones' side go into the Welsh derby on the back of their first Pro12 win of the season 33-15 against Treviso.

Scarlets meanwhile will be hoping to bounce back after drawing 20-20 with Edinburgh.

Gareth Roberts is joined by Gwyn Jones and Dwayne Peel on Clwb Rygbi for live coverage on S4C on Sunday from 15:45 BST.

Full English commentary is available on the red button and on BBC Radio Wales.