Ricky Lutton is delighted to have signed a two-year professional contract with Ulster and hopes to extend his stay at Ravenhill beyond the 2015/2016 season.

The 28-year-old tighthead prop said he has learned a lot from the "preparation and professional approach" of team-mates John Afoa and Tom Court who are leaving at the end of the current season.

Lutton signed a development contract with Ulster at the start of the 2012/2013 season and is expected to make his fifteenth appearance of the season in Friday's Pro12 match away to Glasgow.