'Fastest man in rugby' dazzles for Glasgow

United States Sevens international Carlin Isles - widely described as the fastest man in world rugby - shows his speed as Glasgow Warriors win the Melrose Sevens at the weekend.

Isles, who has a wind-assisted personal best for the 100m of 10.13 (plus a legal best of 10.24) and only took up rugby in 2012, left the crowd gasping with some spectacular tries.

Rugby, in the shape of the short-form Sevens version, will make its comeback as an Olympic sport in 2016 and Isles, 24, is tipped to be part of the United States squad for Rio.

