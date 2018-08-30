Ireland beat France 22-20 in a tense encounter to win the 2104 Six Nations title in Brian O'Driscoll's final international match.

Tries from Jonny Sexton and Andrew Trimble put Ireland 12-6 up after France had claimed an early lead, before Brice Dulin crossed the line to give the hosts a one-point lead at half-time.

Sexton's try, conversion and a penalty gave Ireland some breathing space and after Dimitri Szarzewski went over to set up a tense finale Ireland managed to hold on.

Ireland host France on Saturday (17:00 GMT) in their second match of this year's Six Nations.

