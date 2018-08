Scarlets hooker Ken Owens says criticism of Wales' style of play in the wake of the Six Nations defeat to England is unfair.

Owens is one of six changes to the side which lost to 29-18 England that will face Scotland in the final game of the Championship on Saturday.

The 27-year-old says it will be an "honour" to start in the front row with prop Gethin Jenkins, who will win his 105th in Saturday's game in Cardiff.