Watch extended highlights Tries from Danny Care and Luther Burrell help England win a first Triple Crown in 11 years with a 29-18 win over Wales.

Both tries came in a high-scoring first half, with Owen Farrell kicking England's other points, with Leigh Halfpenny scoring all of Wales' points.

The win means England go into their final game of the Six Nations against Italy level on points with Ireland in the Six Nations table.

Available to UK users only.