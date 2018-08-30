England centre Billy Twelvetrees tells Jeremy Guscott that he initially felt "gutted" after being called up to the British and Irish Lions squad last summer.

Twelvetrees said joining the Lions' victorious tour of Australia was "amazing" but that he was upset by the call-up because it meant he would miss England's second Test against Argentina.

The Gloucester player says his love of rugby comes from rough-and-tumble games with his older brothers, and explains who gave him his nickname 'Thirty-six'.