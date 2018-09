Scrum V's Lowri Morgan catches up with the Wales' Under-21 and Women's squads ahead of their 2014 Six Nations campaigns.

Wales Under-20s, now coached by Byron Hayward, begin their campaign against Italy on Friday evening at Eirias Park in Colwyn Bay on Friday evening.

Italy will also be Wales Women's first opponents of the Six Nations at Aberavon RFC's Talbot Athletic Ground on Sunday afternoon.