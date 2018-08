Former Jersey director of rugby Ben Harvey believes he took the club as far as it can currently go.

after more than five-and-a-half years in charge, leading them to three consecutive promotions on their way to the Championship.

Talking to BBC Radio Jersey, he said: "I felt that my time was up and it was as simple as that.

"It allows a very good squad and a very good coach, in Steve [Boden], to push on. I just felt that perhaps the boys needed a bit of a shake up and something different."