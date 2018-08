Fly-half James McKinney expresses his satisfaction after scoring 21 points in Ulster's 41-17 win over Edinburgh in the Pro12 game at Ravenhill.

McKinney scored a try and kicked five conversions and two penalties as he earned the man-of-the-match award in his side's convincing victory.

The former Ireland Under-20 fly-half re-joined Ulster on a one-year contract from Rotherham Titans in the summer.