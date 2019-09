Ten years ago, on 22 November 2003, England won the rugby union World Cup, thanks to Jonny Wilkinson's drop-goal just 26 seconds from the end.

BBC Sport looks back at that breathtaking moment, when Wilkinson's kick sealed a 20-17 extra-time victory over Australia at the Telstra Stadium in Sydney.

Listen to Sir Clive Woodward's unique insight into that dramatic final against Australia in a special 5 live programme, available on iPlayer.