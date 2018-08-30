Joost van der Westhuizen, the former South Africa scrum-half now suffering with motor neurone disease, tells Scrum V of his struggle against the illness.

The 42-year-old Springbok legend reveals in a poignant interview how the condition has affected his view of the world and his place in it.

Described by ex-Wales scrum-half Terry Holmes as second only to the great Gareth Edwards as a nine in world rugby history, Van der Westhuizen is in Europe to raise awareness of the condition.

In the interview with Scrum V's Lowri Morgan, the Springbok legend tells of his joy at meeting old friends and playing foes, including ex-Wales fly-half Neil Jenkins.

UK users only