Van der Westhuizen's poignant visit

Joost van der Westhuizen, the former South Africa scrum-half now suffering with motor neurone disease, tells Scrum V of his struggle against the illness.

The 42-year-old Springbok legend reveals in a poignant interview how the condition has affected his view of the world and his place in it.

Described by ex-Wales scrum-half Terry Holmes as second only to the great Gareth Edwards as a nine in world rugby history, Van der Westhuizen is in Europe to raise awareness of the condition.

In the interview with Scrum V's Lowri Morgan, the Springbok legend tells of his joy at meeting old friends and playing foes, including ex-Wales fly-half Neil Jenkins.

UK users only

Top videos

Top Stories

Sam Curran

Curran hits fifty but England nine down - in-play clips, radio & text

Champions League draw

Champions League draw: Man Utd face Juve, Spurs take on Barca

Ovie Ejaria celebrates

Nine-man Rangers reach Europa League group stage

  • From the section Football
Sam Curran
Video

'A quality innings' - Curran reaches 50 with huge six

  • From the section Cricket
Luke Shaw

Manchester United defender Shaw recalled to England squad

Andy Murray

'Liar, liar, pants on fire' - Murray responds after Verdasco denies coaching claim

  • From the section Tennis