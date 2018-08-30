McBurney lifts BBC Sport NI Unsung Hero award

Belfast man Sam McBurney is named as BBC Sport NI's Unsung Hero for 2013 for his commitment and dedication towards giving young people with learning difficulties an opportunity to play rugby.

The Newforge Taggers Tag Rugby Football Club was established in September 2006 for those with learning disabilities and was the first club of its type in Ireland.

Sam was one of the founder members of the club and has been dedicated in the last seven years to those who otherwise may not have had an opportunity to get involved in sport.

Sam received his award at Ravenhill rugby ground from BBC Sport NI's Thomas Kane live on BBC Newsline.