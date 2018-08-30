Heineken Cup row frustrates Davies

Gloucester director of rugby Nigel Davies tells BBC Points West he has been left frustrated by the ongoing row over the future of the Heineken Cup.

English Premiership and French Top 14 clubs are set to quit the tournament next year to join the proposed Rugby Champions Cup because they believe the current structure favours teams from the Pro12 league.

Davies says there is a problem with the "control and power" behind the scenes and is annoyed a solution has not yet been found.

Gloucester start their Heineken Cup campaign against Perpignan on Saturday at Kingsholm.

