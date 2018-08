Mark McCall says Ulster are the best team his Saracens team have played this season after the Heineken Cup quarter-final win over the Irish side.

The Sarries Director of Rugby, who is a former Ulster coach, watched the Premiership leaders earn a hard-fought 27-16 victory at Twickenham.

McCall described the game as "physically brutal" and he was pleased with the Saracens line-out and maul.