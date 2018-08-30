BBC Sport's Matt Dawson believes defending champions Wales are favourites to narrowly beat England on Saturday and win this year's Six Nations championship.

Wales will retain the title if they beat England by eight points, and could even do so with a seven-point win - while England will be looking for their first Grand Slam since 2003.

Also in this week's Dawson Debates, Matt praises Italy's 2013 campaign after another impressive display last weekend - and predicts a tough time for Scotland when they take on France in Paris.

