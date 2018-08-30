Dawson backs Wales to edge England

BBC Sport's Matt Dawson believes defending champions Wales are favourites to narrowly beat England on Saturday and win this year's Six Nations championship.

Wales will retain the title if they beat England by eight points, and could even do so with a seven-point win - while England will be looking for their first Grand Slam since 2003.

Also in this week's Dawson Debates, Matt praises Italy's 2013 campaign after another impressive display last weekend - and predicts a tough time for Scotland when they take on France in Paris.

You can send Matt your questions via Twitter using the hashtag #dawsondebates or on the BBC Sport Facebook page.

Listen to Matt Dawson as he takes your calls and reaction during the final round of the Six Nations on BBC Radio 5 live Rugby 606, 19:00 GMT on Saturday 16 March.

Available to UK users only.

