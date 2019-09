BBC Sport's Jeremy Guscott selects Philippe Saint-Andre's effort against England in 1991 as the greatest Six Nations try ever.

Serge Blanco started a sensational counter-attack from behind France's own try line, before Didier Camberabero chipped over one defender, collected and kicked in-field for Saint-Andre to score under the posts.

England still managed to win the game 21-19 to claim their first Grand Slam for 11 years.

