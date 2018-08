BBC Sport speaks to Scotland's man of the match Greig Laidlaw, try scorer Stuart Hogg and interim head coach Scott Johnson after their impressive 34-10 victory over Italy in the Six Nations.

Scotland put in four tries at Murrayfield to record their biggest win in the tournament, and pick up their first victory in the Six Nations for two years.

Laidlaw says the win is "absolutely brilliant" for the team, while Johnson praises Scotland's "aggressive" attitude.

