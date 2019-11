Former England scrum-half and BBC pundit Matt Dawson chooses England's 2003 Grand Slam as his favourite Six Nations moment.

England sealed an emphatic 42-6 victory over Ireland in Dublin, where they also face the Irish this Sunday, to seal their first Championship clean sweep since 1995.

Winning the Six Nations proved to be the springboard to greater things as England went on to win the 2003 Rugby World Cup.p

