Italy secure a famous victory as they beat France 23-18 at Rome's Stadio Olimpico in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Sergio Parisse's try gave the home side an early lead, but tries from Louis Picamoles and Benjamin Fall put France 15-13 in front at half-time.

But Martin Castrogiovanni's second-half try and a Kris Burton drop-goal secured Italy the two points.

