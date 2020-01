Wales defence coach Shaun Edwards highlights new lock Olly Kohn's inexperience in the squad after the player "joins the wrong training group".

On his introduction to the camp, Harlequin Kohn, 31, took on a fitness session with flanker Justin Tipuric, scrum-half Lloyd Williams and fly-half James Hook.

However, Edwards says Kohn's performance in training was admirable as he "held his own".