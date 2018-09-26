On this day: Greatest try ever scored

On 27 January 1973, Gareth Edwards finished off an incredible move to score a try for the Barbarians against New Zealand that is widely acknowledged as the greatest ever scored.

Phil Bennett begins the move just by his own try-line with a series of audacious side-steps and the ball then passes through the hands of five players, before Edwards' burst of speed takes him over the line.

Commentator Cliff Morgan remarks that "if the greatest writer of the written word would have written that story, no one would have believed it".

Available to UK users only.

Watch the 2014 Six Nations live on the BBC, starts Saturday 1 February.

Top videos

Top Stories

Patrick Day
  • From the section Boxing
Man Utd executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Andy Murray
  • From the section Tennis
Lee Ann Walker
  • From the section Golf
Liverpool v Leicester
  • From the section Football
Darren Bent, Pepe Reina, Jamie Carragher
Video
  • From the section Football