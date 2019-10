England beat Australia 35-18 in the 2010 autumn internationals with Chris Ashton showing off his signature swan dive.

Ashton scored a try in each half, the second a 90m dash to the line for one of the great Twickenham scores.

The home side equalled their largest margin of victory against Australia and enjoyed a first Twickenham win over a Tri-Nations team in four years.

