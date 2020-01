Scrum V's Gareth Charles pays a visit to Wales' infamous training camp in Poland where the players' resolve has been tested to the limit.

Recovery sessions in below-freezing conditions are part of the preparations ahead of Wales' autumn Tests against Argentina, Samoa, New Zealand and Australia.

But the methods have paid off with Wales having won the 2012 Six Nations with a Grand Slam and a much-praised showing in finishing fourth at the 2011 World Cup in New Zealand.