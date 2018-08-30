Ospreys scrum-half Kahn Fotuali'i and captain Alun Wyn Jones blame ill discipline for their 12-6 defeat against Treviso in their opening Pro12 League fixture.

Lock Ian Evans was sent-off on 31 minutes for two yellow cards and defending champions Ospreys failed to break the Treviso defensive line despite enjoying the majority of the possession.

Treviso full-back Kris Burton punished their indiscretions with four penalties, while Ospreys had to settle for a losing bonus point from Dan Biggar's two penalties.