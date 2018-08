Ulster's 1999 hero Simon Mason believes his former team can surprise Leinster in Saturday's Heineken Cup final.

Rory Best says Ulster are "in a good place" heading into Saturday's Twickenham clash while Leinster coach Joe Schmidt says his team's preparations have "not been ideal" because of injuries in the squad.

Luke Fitzgerald is ruled out of Saturday's match but Brian O'Driscoll and Rob Kearney have been passed fit to play for the favourites.