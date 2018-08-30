Ballyclare celebrate unbeaten season

Ballyclare Rugby Club's fourth team have completed a remarkable unbeaten season during which they were unbeaten in 2011-12 with 27 victories in league and cup competitions.

The team won the prestigious Ravenhill Cup and McCambley Cup - but now 10 of the 15 players and their coach have decided it is time to hang up their boots.

Denise Watson went along to the County Antrim club to meet their victorious captain Neil Reynolds and coach Ronnie Lamont as well as the current president of the Ulster Branch of the IRFU, Laurence Caldwell, who is a loyal Ballyclare supporter.