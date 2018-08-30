Man of the match Ben Morgan heaps praise upon Stuart Lancaster and his coaching team as England complete their Six Nations campaign with a 30-9 victory over Ireland.

Morgan, who is set to join Gloucester from Scarlets this summer, singles out defensive coach Graham Rowntree for praise after England's forwards enjoyed a dominant performance, suggesting he may enjoy "a few sherberts" later on in celebration.

England's victory came courtesy of six penalties from Owen Farrell and a penalty try, with Jonny Sexton scoring all of Ireland's points.