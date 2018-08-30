Highlights from 2001 as England rack up six tries against France in a Twickenham spectacular.

England had already scored 22 tries in sweeping aside Wales (44-15), Italy (80-23) and Scotland (43-3). Here, they rack up another half dozen in a match that became known as "The Balshaw Ballet", after full-back Iain Balshaw terrorised the French defence with his silky running from deep.

England take on France in Paris on Sunday, with the hosts needing to avoid defeat to head into the final game with Wales on 17 March in Cardiff with a chance of winning the Six Nations.

