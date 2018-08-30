Dan Parks exit 'strange' - Andy Nicol

Former Scotland captain Andy Nicol tells BBC Radio 5 live that Dan Parks' decision to announce his immediate retirement from international rugby is "very strange" and has taken everyone by surprise.

The announcement comes three days after the Scotland stand-off made the mistake that gave England a match-winning try at Murrayfield, but Nicol says Parks will be remembered very differently by the public and his team-mates.

The former scrum-half says players will remember his "positive influence" but the public will focus on his "poor" performances.

Top videos

Top Stories

Nathan Ake
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Phil Riley has been England's first-team doctor for around 12 months
Frank Lampard
Wigan v Salford
Juan Manuel Correa
Beauden Barrett