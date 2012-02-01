Ospreys v Munster

Full BBC Radio Wales Pro12 commentary of Ospreys v Munster .

Available to UK desktop users only

Top videos

Top Stories

martial
Sam Curran celebrates
  • From the section Cricket
  • Comments
Leeds v Preston
Scarlets v Ospreys
Jessica Ennis-Hill
  • From the section Olympics
Nathan Redmond
  • From the section Football
  • Comments