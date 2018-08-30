Live - Exeter Chiefs commentary

Listen to live commentary of Exeter Chiefs from BBC Radio Devon.

Windows media link to stream

Top videos

Top Stories

Wayne Rooney
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
England batsman Jos Buttler raises his bat to acknowledge the crowd after reaching fifty against Sri Lanka
  • From the section Cricket
Helicopter landing at the stadium
  • From the section News
Claudio Ranieri
  • From the section Football
  • Comments
Oshadi Ranasinghe of Sri Lanka
Marin Cilic