British and Irish Lions team manager Andy Irvine says they will appoint the coach for the 2013 tour of Australia in April and expects the chosen candidate to be available to start a year prior to the tour.

If chosen from the four home unions, it would rule the Lions coach out of any involvement in the 2012 November Tests or the 2013 Six Nations that follows.

The Lions will play three Tests - in Brisbane on 22 June, Melbourne (29 June) and Sydney (6 July).